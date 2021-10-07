Kristen Stewart Masters Edgy Glamour in a Sequined Strapless Gown & Metallic Sandals

Kristen Stewart brought her signature edge to the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival today.

The film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London this evening in a light-catching strapless gown. The gray design featured endless layers of stitched sequins and embellishments, all with a semi-sheer skirt and ankle-length hemline.

Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet at the “Spencer Premiere” at BFI London Film Festival, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

When it came to footwear, the “Twilight” alumna elevated her frame stiletto sandals. The almond-toe silhouette included a thin strap across the toe and ankle, all in a metallic bronze colorway. The style comes courtesy of Jimmy Choo in the brand’s $750 Minny iteration.

Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet at the “Spencer Premiere” at BFI London Film Festival, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Last week, the actress joined in on a SAG event for her new film, as shared by stylist Tara Swennen. For the occasion, Stewart suited up in a matching blazer and cuffed trousers set from Zeynep Arçay; the wool set came in a terracotta shade with a coordinating bralette layered under, creating a full set.

Related Kristen Stewart Suits Up in a Slouchy Blazer, Layered Bralette & Statement Heels Kristen Stewart Stuns in Chanel Tweed Romper and Pumps at Venice Film Festival Kristen Stewart Elevates a Graphic Tee in a Mini Skort & 2020's Biggest Boot Trend

To give her own look a powerful finish, Stewart tapped Jimmy Choo when it came to footwear. The pointed-toe pumps came coated in a glittering metallic finish with a rounded vamp and stiletto heel for emphasis. Similar silhouettes from the brand retail for $695.

As for Stewart herself, the American star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, she signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

Click through the gallery for more of Kristen Stewart’s edgy red carpet style over the years.