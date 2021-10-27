Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.”

Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim.

Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble.

Kristen Stewart, the star of “Spencer,” poses at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a light-catching strapless Chanel gown. The gray design featured endless layers of stitched sequins and embellishments, all with a semi-sheer skirt and ankle-length hemline.

When it came to footwear, the “Twilight” alumna elevated her frame stiletto sandals. The almond-toe silhouette included a thin strap across the toe and ankle, all in a metallic bronze colorway. The style comes courtesy of Jimmy Choo in the brand’s $750 Minny iteration.

Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet at the “Spencer Premiere” at BFI London Film Festival, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

As for Stewart herself, the American star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, Stewart signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

