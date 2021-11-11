Kid Cudi Wears Bold Bridal Look at CFDA Awards in Lace Wedding Gown and Sneakers

Kid Cudi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.

Kid Cudi did not disappoint on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet on Wednesday night in New York.

The rapper wore a custom wedding dress by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz. The ERL ensemble featured lace from head-to-toe, with gloved sleeves and an ankle-length bell skirt. Cudi completed the look with a cream tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels, a matching veil and cream-colored sneakers. The skateboarding-esque shoes, meanwhile, were adorned with floral crystal embellishments.

Kid Cudi wearing ERL at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. CREDIT: Invision

This isn’t the first time Cudi has been spotted in a dress. For his April appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the artist wore a custom look from Off-White, featuring spaghetti straps and a flowy skirt. Cudi finalized the look with classic white sneakers. The ensemble, however, was more than just a fashion statement. The look paid homage to Kurt Cobain as the pattern of the dress was nearly identical to one that the former Nirvana front man used to wear.

The 2021 CFDA Awards took place at the The Pool + Grill in New York and marked the return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held digitally.

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor, while Zendaya was also a big winner. She received the Fashion Icon trophy.

Brother Vellies’ Aurora James was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge. Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.