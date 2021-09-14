Kendall Jenner Has A ‘My Fair Lady’ Moment In Sheer Dress and This Year’s Biggest Sandals at 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner channeled Audrey Hepburn in custom Givenchy at the 2021 Met Gala.

The supermodel stepped out on the red carpet in a sheer gown, designed by Matthew Williams. The dress featured a fully sheer bodice and flowing skirt, with amplified glamour from geometric crystals and silver star embroidery. Jenner’s gown also included rounded crystal shoulders attached to a fringed neckline and sheer gloves, also covered in crystals. Her look was complete with a dazzling high choker.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The combination of Jenner’s jewelry, sleeves and gloves were instantly reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s famous dress from the 1964 film “My Fair Lady.” Her Met Gala look was connected to the iconic onscreen moment, as Hepburn was a muse for designer Hubert de Givenchy himself decades earlier.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star strapped into a pair of nude sandals that included two of the year’s top shoe trends: thong and ankle-wrap straps. Her silky shoes featured asymmetric thong toe straps, as well as ankle-wrap straps for added security and style.

Kendall Jenner and Matthew Williams attend the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Jenner’s sandals. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Sheer gowns and jumpsuits were a widespread trend at the 2021 “Oscars of fashion,” which serves as a fundraising event for the museum’s Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. In addition to Jenner, stars like Lilli Reinhart, Olivia Rodrigo and Irina Shayk wore see-through ensembles by Christian Siriano, Moschino and Saint Laurent at the Gala.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

This year, the Met Gala took place in September following the 2020 event’s cancellation from the coronavirus. The 2021 exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

There will be a second Met Gala taking place on May 2, 2022, to celebrate the exhibition’s second part that opens May 5. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing, which will explore American fashion’s development through a more detailed historical lens.

