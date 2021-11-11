Kelsea Ballerini Glows in Daring High-Slit Dress and Barely-There Heels at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini shone in an all-white look on the red carpet last night at the 2021 CMA Awards.

The “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer hit the red carpet with husband Morgan Evans, wearing a sharp white Valdrin Sahiti gown. The style featured a mock neck and long sleeves, as well as a daring thigh-high slit. Ballerini’s look gained an added sultriness from a corset layered atop the dress, giving it a romantic cinched effect. The star accessorized with Anita Ko drop earrings and layered rings.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans attend the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

For footwear, the “Half of My Hometown” singer wore a pair of sleek Andrea Wazen pumps. The PVC style included pointed toes, as well as soles and slingback straps in a metallic gold hue. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, elevating Ballerini’s look with a sharp and modern statement.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

A closer look at Ballerini’s pumps. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards were broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan hosted the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage were Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. The 2021 CMA Awards nominations were led by Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals from the 2021 CMA Awards.