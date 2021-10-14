×
Kelly Rowland Gets Edgy in a Red Feather Dress & Leather Gloves for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

By Claudia Miller
Kelly Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles last night.

Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a  chunky leather belt.

To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

Flip through the gallery to discover Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style from years past.

