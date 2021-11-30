TikTok Star Kelli Erdmann Brings Quirky Flair in Pasta Dress and Crocs on FN Achievement Awards Red Carpet

Kelli Erdmann brought a quirky flair tonight to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York.

Kelli Erdmann wearing a pasta printed dress and platform Crocs at the 2021 FNAAs.

The TikToker made a case for Crocs as formal wear while walking down the red carpet. She sported a pair of black platform Crocs. The women’s classic platform clog features a heightened contoured outsole. The shoes were decorated with different Jibbitz, including a smiley face, french fries and a flower.

For the occasion, she sported a flowing maxi dress in a sheer material with a wrap-around shape that boasted black lace. Around her waist, the social media personality tied a ribbon belt into a bow at her side. The bottom of the skirt also featured a ruffle finish that draped down to her ankles. The gown was printed with photos of different shaped pasta. She accessorized her look with a pair of large gold earrings with a flower-shaped stud that was attached to a large hoop with more flower detailing on the bottom.

Erdman is presenting the FNAA Shoe of the Year Awards to Crocs Classic Clogs tonight. For the past few years, the classic clog phenomenon has been growing and has culminated into a full market takeover in 2021. The famous silhouette has appeared on the feet of all types of customers from all around the globe.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards — often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

