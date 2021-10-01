Katy Perry Does Dramatic Glamour in a Purple Puff-Sleeve Gown for Variety Power of Women

Katy Perry was the picture of glamour at Variety‘s Power of Women event last night in Los Angeles.

Arriving arm-in-arm with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, the “Daisies” songstress got all dolled up as she was being honored at the event for her Firework Foundation; the singer’s organization works to empower underserved children providing them with a wide variety of support and experiences.

For the event, Perry herself modeled an off-the-shoulder lilac gown courtesy of Schiaparelli. The blown-out silhouette included puffed sleeves and a dramatic train for emphasis.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on September 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

“Thank you @variety for honoring me with one of your #powerofwomen covers Proud to be able to bring a little spotlight to my @fireworkfoundation and all its colors,” wrote Perry on Instagram about the honor.

For this year’s event presented by Lifetime, and sponsored by Cadillac, other honorees include poet Amanda Gorman, singer/songwriter Lorde, actress Rita Moreno and entertainment executive, Channing Dungey.

“Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. “We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

As for Perry herself, the singer is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the award-winning musician also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Click through the gallery for more arrivals at the 2021 Variety Power of Women event.