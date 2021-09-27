Katy Perry Gets Edgy in the Slickest Latex Dress at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry brought an edge to the red carpet for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

Arriving arm-in-arm with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Saturday, the “Daisies” singer opted for a statement dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton; the black latex design came adorned with contrasting neon pockets and a midi-length hemline for a 1960s-chic touch.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katy Perry’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Perry’s footwear echoed her choice of attire in a patent leather finish. The almond-toe sandals also tapped Louis Vuitton with a branded logo across the wrap-ankle strap; set with a thickened hold across the toe as well, the heels appeared to measure over 4 inches in height.

As for Perry herself, the singer, who welcomed her first child with Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the award-winning musician also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

