Katy Perry Debuts New Look in Strapless Leather Dress and Mesh Heels at CMA Awards

Katy Perry debuted a striking new look on the red carpet on Wednesday’s 2021 CMA Awards.

The “Never Really Over” singer hit the red carpet in a sleek Vivienne Westwood dress. The strapless brown leather number featured a draped silhouette, long skirt and corseted bodice. It also included a back slit and folded single strap sleeve. Perry’s ensemble was accented with a layered Westwood pearl necklace.

Katy Perry attends the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Katy Perry attends the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

When it came to shoes, Perry chose an equally stark style to complement her dress. The “California Gurls” singer donned a pair of Andrea Wazen heels for the occasion. The nude Ines style featured pointed toes, slingback and ankle straps. Their mesh uppers created a transparent effect for Perry, while 4.1-inch heels gave a stylish height boost. The pair retails for $476 on AndreaWazen.com.

Katy Perry attends the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

A closer look at Perry’s pumps. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Andrea Wazen’s Ines pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrea Wazen

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

