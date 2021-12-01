Kathy Hilton Gleams in Power Suit and Astrology Pumps at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Nicky Hilton was the picture of glamour while arriving to this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. The designer, along with sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton, is the recipient of this year’s Icon Award.

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hit the red carpet with daughter Nicky Hilton, wearing a sharp black Max Mara tuxedo with silk lapels. Hilton layered the sleek suit with a statement necklace by Chanel, featuring a sparkling double “C” logo and fringe detailing. Her outfit was complete with a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta clutch—as seen in Footwear News‘ seclusive tour of her closet from our August cover shoot.

“It’s my go-to,” Hilton said of her statement bag. “I’m so glad that I kept so many things. It’s a lot of fun. It’s always good memories—old friends in the closet.”

Related Law Roach Gives Emotional Speech at 2021 FN Achievement Awards Phillip Lim Says 'There is Power in Speaking Up' As He Accepts the Social Impact Award at 2021 FNAAs Why Jordan Brand's Larry Miller Says James Whitner of A Ma Maniére Is a Powerful Voice of Black Culture

The star also shared her experience visiting Bora Bora during daughter Paris’ honeymoon—as seen in the first part of docuseries “Paris in Love.”

“It was so beautiful. It was just total relaxation,” says Hilton, adding that she’d visit Paris on her honeymoon if needed. “I did end up going in the water, which was fun—and it was so warm.”

A closer look at Hilton’s Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

Hilton elevated her FNAA outfit with a sharp pair of silky pumps by Aquazzura. The “Paris in Love” star’s shoes featured black uppers, as well as a pointed-toe silhouette and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Her footwear’s boldest statement came from large crystal star and moon accents—one on each toe—to create a glamorous astrological style moment.

The star also opened up about her experience cooking for Thanksgiving this year, which she shared on Instagram. “Some of my fans said they couldn’t believe that I cook,” said Hilton. “I don’t cook often, but when I do [it’s] on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and a few other times a year.”

Kathy Hilton, Michael Atmore and Nicky Hilton attend the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

See more stars on the red carpet at the 2021 FN Achievement Awards.