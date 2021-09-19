×
Kathryn Hahn Walks 2021 Emmys Red Carpet in Glittering Fishnet Heels & the Biggest Belt of the Night

By Claudia Miller
Kathyrn Hahn has arrived at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and all eyes were on her bold heels.

Up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, the “WandaVision” actress took to the red carpet at tonight’s show in Los Angeles in head-to-toe black attire. The ensemble layered a strapless, peplum top over cropped black trousers, all cinched together with a dramatic oversize belt. The outfit also came complete with a glittering green and white necklace and statement heels.

The pointed-toe pumps included black suede uppers and a lifted stiletto heel as well as a bold layer of embellished fishnet fabric across the rounded vamp. Secured with a strap across the ankle, fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals.

kathryn hahn, strapless top, bustier, pants, heels, fishnet heels, emmys, 2021, red carpet
Kathryn Hahn at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
kathryn hahn, strapless top, bustier, pants, heels, fishnet heels, emmys, 2021, red carpet
A closer view of Kathryn Hahn’s heels.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2021 Emmy Awards returns in person tonight in Los Angeles with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The awards show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Style stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter have also received nods at the 2021 Emmys.

