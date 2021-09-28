Kate Middleton Has the Midas Touch in a Glittering Gold Gown at ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton wowed on the red carpet as members of the royal family attended the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” premiere in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet for a black-tie affair, with Prince William in a tuxedo and Middleton in a glittering gold gown; the floor-sweeping Jenny Packham number featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing. The Duchess also opted for dangling gold earrings from Onitaa.

Britain’s Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, ‘No Time To Die’, in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. CREDIT: AP

From left, Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, ‘No Time To Die’, in London, Sept. 28. CREDIT: AP

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, speaks to British actor Daniel Craig, as they attend the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, ‘No Time To Die’, in London, Sept. 28. CREDIT: AP

While her heels were hidden under the gown, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

