Kate Hudson Shines in Sheer Red Tulle Gown and Silver Platforms at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson shone for the “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress hit the red carpet in a bold red dress, courtesy of Valentino’s Resort 2022 collection. The piece featured a flowing maxi skirt, puffy long sleeves and top made out of sheer fabric, with several lace details on the bodice, sleeves and neckline. Hudson and stylist Sophie Lopez kept her accessories minimal, pairing the bright dress with earrings and a ring from Crivelli.

Kate Hudson attends the red carpet premiere of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kate Hudson attends the red carpet premiere of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hudson donned a pair of metallic silver platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The now sold-out pair featured thick platforms and block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. They also appeared to include wide toe straps and ankle straps. The shoes brought added flair to Hudson’s look, giving it a sleek finish while letting the gown take center stage.

Kate Hudson attends the red carpet premiere of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hudson’s Zanotti platforms. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Platform sandals have become a go-to shoe for an added style and height boost this season. The style’s supportive nature has also made it a popular pick among numerous celebrities, including Hudson. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez have all worn pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Gucci in recent weeks.

Kate Hudson attends the red carpet premiere of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hudson’s shoe style often coordinates with her effortless contemporary style, with plenty of bursts of color and prints thrown in. The “Bride Wars” star can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals for events, often from brands like Le Silla, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she regularly wears sneakers by Allbirds, Koio and Gerard Darrel. Hudson’s also a mainstay in the fashion industry; apart fro launching her own successful athletic apparel brand, Fabletics, she’s previously starred in campaigns for top brands like Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and more.

