Kate Beckinsale Does Goddess Glam in Crystal-Sleeved White-Hot Dress and Sky-High Sandals at British Independent Film Awards

Kate Beckinsale brought Greek goddess glamour to the red carpet at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards at the Old Billingsgate in London.

The “Guilty Party” actress posed in a white draped gown by Jenny Packham. The piece featured a slim-fitting skirt, as well as short cape accent. Her dress gained an added burst of glamour from two long sleeves covered in rectangular crystals, further elevating the sleek outfit. Beckinsale’s accessories included a black Jimmy Choo clutch topped with a crystal bow, as well as layered rings. Her look also gained added sparkle from layered diamond earrings by A Perdifiato.

Kate Beckinsale attends the British Independent Film Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. Her now-sold out Nudist Hollywood pair featured metallic silver leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps, as well as thick 1.6-inch platform soles. The pair was complete with towering stiletto heels, totaling 5.7 inches in height. Beckinsale’s shoes gave her look a sleek edge, while coordinating smoothly with her outfit’s sparkling accents.

A closer look at Beckinsale’s Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA

Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look. Common elements of the style include thick platform soles, paired with either tall block or stiletto heels and supportive straps. In addition to Beckinsale, stars including Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

Kate Beckinsale attends the British Independent Film Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

