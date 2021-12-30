Kate Beckinsale Sparkles in Disco Cutout Minidress and Sky-High Sandals at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale brought disco glamour to the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “Guilty Party” actress hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved black minidress. The style featured sharp shoulders and long sleeves, as well as allover sequins for added drama. However, it also featured daring elements like a plunging neckline, front cutout and side slit. Beckinsale kept the rest of her look sleek, pairing the dress with sparkling hoop earrings and a bow-knotted hairstyle.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals. The style included silky uppers with thick platform soles, as well as thin buckled ankle and wide toe straps. Beckinsale’s pair was complete with heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, adding to her outfit’s dramatic nature.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

A closer look at Beckinsale’s platforms. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season from their height and support boosts. Stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and Hailee Steinfeld have also worn platform shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. Beckinsale is known for her penchant for the style, often wearing stiletto-heeled pairs on the red carpet.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Carversteak grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2021. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Christian Louboutin and Prada. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

