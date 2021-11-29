Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening.

Kate Beckinsale wearing a black dress with sequin embellishments and sparkly heels at the Fashion Awards 2021. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage.

She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag. She also wore a pair of sparkling silver, feather-shaped dangly earrings and a large black bow that she wore at the top of her ponytail.

Detail of Kate Beckinsale’s shoes at the Fashion Awards 2021. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The star’s maxi dress left the room to flaunt her flashy footwear. The open-toe shoes featured a thick strap with sparkly detail as well as a matching sole and heel and a thin strap that ran across her ankles.

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

