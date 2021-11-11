Karlie Kloss Steps Out in Ruched Black Dress and Strappy Heels to the CFDA Awards

Karlie Kloss wore a simple and sleek look to the CFDA Awards.

The model attended the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday night in NYC in a black Khaite Rya dress. The midi dress hit below Kloss’ knee and featured ruching detailing, long sleeves and a black belted waist. She added a simple silver necklace and wore her blond locks down in waves.

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Kloss went with dainty heels for her footwear choice. Her black sandals featured a thin strap across the toes. The heels clung on with a strap across the back of her ankles, and the stiletto heel bumped the 6-foot-2 model at least 4 inches.

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Related Cara Delevingne Gives Business Dressing an Edgy Twist in Open Blazer, Mini Skirt and Combat Boots at CFDA Awards Emily Ratajkowski Goes Preppy-Punk in Cropped Sweater and Patent Pumps at CFDA Awards 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns in Grecian-Inspired Louis Vuitton Dress and Block Heeled Sandals at CFDA Awards

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

To see more red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery.