Kaley Cuoco Brightens Up 2021 Emmy Awards in the Boldest Neon Gown & Statement Heels

Kaley Cuoco brightened up the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet with ease tonight.

The “Flight Attendant” actress arrived at this evening’s show in Los Angeles in a glowing yellow look. The outfit featured an unmissable bustier-style gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and a unique high slit across the front. For a streamlined appeal, Cuoco matched the look to equally bright yellow sandals with a classic double-strap silhouette and stiletto heel.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Kaley Cuoco at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer view of Kaley Cuoco’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2021 Emmy Awards returns in person tonight in Los Angeles with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The awards show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Style stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter have also received nods at the 2021 Emmys.

As for Cuoco herself, the “Big Bang Theory” alumna oftentimes favors shoes from classic brands Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. Her red carpet attire taps everyone from Stella McCartney and Prabal Gurung to Oscar de la Renta and MSGM.

