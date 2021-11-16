Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Coordinate in Disco Dresses and Sleek Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford proved mother-daughter coordination never goes out of style at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The model duo hit the red carpet in dazzling disco dresses. Crawford wore a sparkling sleeveless number by Missoni, which featured a striped pattern in hues of red, gold, silver, and black. The bold piece featured a tall slit as well, adding to its beauty allure. Crawford kept her accessories and shoes tonal to let the dress shine, pairing it with a gold bracelet. Her shoes of choice were a set of tan slingback sandals, with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height.

Cindy Crawford attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Crawford’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Gerber picked a decidedly modern take on the same outfit formula in a dress by Alexander Mc Queen. The fresh-off-the-runway piece, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, featured a rounded neckline and beaded bodice. The model’s dress made a dramatic statement, with the beads cascading into a shiny white blue and silver fringed hem. Gerber also chose a modern take on strappy sandals, pairing the piece with a set of white heels that featured slick PVC straps.

Related Reese Witherspoon Joins The Red Carpet Sparkle Trend at 2021 InStyle Awards Zoë Kravitz is Regally Red in Hooded Gown and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards Lana Condor Mixes Prints in Flowing Romper and Beaded Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Kaia Gerber attends the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Gerber’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Gerber and Crawford’s looks prove that great minds think alike—even across generations. Though the duo’s take on a sparkly dress-and-sandals combo were remarkably different, both made glamorous statements with different aesthetics. Whether you prefer a more bohemian or edgy ensemble, the mother-daughter pair proved that a little sparkle—and fashionable heeled sandals—can go a long way for any style.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the 2021 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.