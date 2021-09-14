Kacey Musgraves Digs Into Her Country Roots in a Metallic Skirt & Riding Boots at the Met Gala 2021

Kacey Musgraves went with a classic American look for the Met Gala.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer made her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night in New York. She stepped out in an equestrian-inspired look from the Ralph Lauren Collection, keeping in line with this year’s Met Gala theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She paired a black jersey turtleneck top with a long gunmetal silk skirt with a slit up one leg. She added a thick black belt to the look as well as minimal jewelry.

Kacey Musgraves at the 2021 Met Gala. CREDIT: Invision

The country star continued on the equestrian theme with black riding boots, also from Ralph Lauren. Her leather boots featured a trendy square toe and hit right below her knees. They also included roughly four inches in height from the heels.

A close look at Musgraves’ boots. CREDIT: Invision

Musgraves attended the event right after releasing her fifth album, “Star-Crossed” on September 10 and performing on Sunday night at the VMAs.

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met Gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled.

This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

