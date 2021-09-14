×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Justin Bieber Wears Doodled Nike Air Force 1s to the Fashion’s Biggest Event of the Year

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-met-gala
Ilana Glazer
Rachel Smith
Emma Chamberlain
Lisa Love
View Gallery 67 Images

Leave it to Justin Bieber to make a major footwear statement on the night at the 2021 Met Gala.

The “Baby” musician arrived at the “Oscars of Fashion” tonight arm in arm with his wife Hailey Baldwin, both in black-tie attire. For the event, Bieber himself tapped TK suit complete with a tuxedo-style jacket and a modern twist on parachute suit pants. He also honored his own label, Drew House, by carrying a handbag branded with its signature smiley face logo.

justin bieber, suit, blazer, sneakers, nike, hailey baldwin, dress, gown, met gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: AP

The real kicker of the singer’s ensemble, though, was his choice of shoes. Instead of a classic dress shoe or brogue, Bieber instead broke out one of his go-to brand for casual footwear: Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks in younger and older generations.

Related

Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour Face Ongoing Headwinds From Vietnam Factory Closures

Hailey Baldwin Steals the Show in a Sheer Pink Dress & Silky Pumps at 2021 MTV VMAs

Why Nike Made a Sustainable Version of Its Ultrafast Air Zoom Alphafly Next% Running Shoe

The sneaker also taps into the theme of American heritage as they are one of the most recognizable and classic sneaker silhouettes across all industries. Made with smooth leather uppers and a chunky rubber outsole, the wallet-friendly pair retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

justin bieber, suit, blazer, sneakers, nike, hailey baldwin, dress, gown, met gala
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: AP

justin bieber, suit, blazer, sneakers, nike, hailey baldwin, dress, gown, met gala
A closer view of Justin Bieber’s sneakers.
CREDIT: AP

As for Justin Bieber himself, the “What Do You Mean” singer can typically be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs. He partnered with the brand to create his own clogs in 2020 inspired by his own label and has a second collab with Crocs that was released earlier this year. Most recently, he starred in a Balenciaga campaign as the French brand debuted its newest sneaker silhouette.

The Canadian native founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Click through the gallery for more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Met Gala.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad