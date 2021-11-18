Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY.

The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings.

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply matched her dress. The pair was complete with stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 2 inches in height.

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Smollett’s pumps. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The Guggenheim International Gala is an annual event that takes place at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The Gala gathers a range of celebrities, artists and influencers each year to raise funds for the museum and the arts—often with support from Dior, one of its longtime sponsors. This year’s fete brought forth a range of star attendees, including Smollett, Lorde, Kat Graham, Maya Hawke and more.

Click through the gallery to discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala.