×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Julianne Moore Suits Up in Sparkly Top and Velvet Blazer With Versatile Ankle Boots at Gotham Awards 2021

Julianne Moore wore a dashing blazer and sparkling top combo to the 2021 Gotham Awards. She appeared at the event in stylish wears in order to present Kristen Stewart the Performer Tribute Award.

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
NY: The 2021 Gotham Awards
Tom Ford Fall ’18 NYFW: Front Row
Tom Ford Fall ’18 NYFW: Front Row
Tom Ford Fall ’18 NYFW: Front Row
Tom Ford Fall ’18 NYFW: Front Row
View Gallery 40 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2021 Gotham Awards held Monday in NY had stars dressed to impress, and among them was Julianne Moore, who showed up in style, with a cool twist on formalwear in Saint Laurent.

November 29, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Kristen Stewartl wearing dress by August Getty attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. 29 Nov 2021 Pictured: November 29, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809698_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Moore wore a reflective silver top tucked into wide-legged, roomy black slacks, making the starlet look comfortable and effortlessly chic. She paired the shiny, corset-like top with a fitted black blazer that emphasized a bit of sparkle, keeping the rest of the look minimal. The blazer, although quite understated, had a velvet-like finish that gave the overall ensemble a uniqueness that an otherwise matte blazer would not execute. The lapel also looked shiny, glistening when cameras flashed. The actress wore minimal jewelry, save for a pair of gold statement earrings.

Related

Kristen Stewart Pops in Pink Strapless Dress and Neon Heels at Gotham Awards

Nicki Minaj Embraces Autumnal Colors With Skims x Fendi Bra & Briefs, Chloe Coat, Saint Laurent Boots & New Red Hair

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

suit, November 29, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Kristen Stewartl wearing dress by August Getty attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. 29 Nov 2021 Pictured: November 29, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA809698_053.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
On her feet, Moore wore simple black booties with a low heel, keeping the look monotone but not boring. Boots like these are perfect for the upcoming colder months. Moore continues to pull off more menswear-inspired silhouettes that incorporate traditionally masculine pieces like blazers or loafers. As of late, she has continued to give us ensembles that seem easily put together with a multitude of accessible pieces, giving timeless glamor, with minimal effort.

Moore fashionably presented actress Kristen Stewart the Performer Tribute Award, celebrating her fellow thespian’s achievements. The event honored the year’s top independent films with budgets under $35 million, as well as their stars and creators. Some of the prestigious awards presented to the actors and their counterparts were Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, Best Feature, and Outstanding Lead Performance.

Step into sleek black boots and elevate your outfits.

Target, A New Day, boots, black boots, suede boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

Marc Fisher, boots, black boots, leather boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

Kate Spade New York, boots, black boots, suede boots, ankle boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad