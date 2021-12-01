Julianne Moore Suits Up in Sparkly Top and Velvet Blazer With Versatile Ankle Boots at Gotham Awards 2021

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2021 Gotham Awards held Monday in NY had stars dressed to impress, and among them was Julianne Moore, who showed up in style, with a cool twist on formalwear in Saint Laurent.

Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Moore wore a reflective silver top tucked into wide-legged, roomy black slacks, making the starlet look comfortable and effortlessly chic. She paired the shiny, corset-like top with a fitted black blazer that emphasized a bit of sparkle, keeping the rest of the look minimal. The blazer, although quite understated, had a velvet-like finish that gave the overall ensemble a uniqueness that an otherwise matte blazer would not execute. The lapel also looked shiny, glistening when cameras flashed. The actress wore minimal jewelry, save for a pair of gold statement earrings.

Julianne Moore attends the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA On her feet, Moore wore simple black booties with a low heel, keeping the look monotone but not boring. Boots like these are perfect for the upcoming colder months. Moore continues to pull off more menswear-inspired silhouettes that incorporate traditionally masculine pieces like blazers or loafers. As of late, she has continued to give us ensembles that seem easily put together with a multitude of accessible pieces, giving timeless glamor, with minimal effort.

Moore fashionably presented actress Kristen Stewart the Performer Tribute Award, celebrating her fellow thespian’s achievements. The event honored the year’s top independent films with budgets under $35 million, as well as their stars and creators. Some of the prestigious awards presented to the actors and their counterparts were Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, Best Feature, and Outstanding Lead Performance.

Step into sleek black boots and elevate your outfits.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.