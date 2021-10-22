Julianne Hough Gets All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Blouse & Classic Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough made a case for effortless glamour last night at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Casa Del Sol Tequila.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna arrived at the event in monochrome style, layering a silky puff-sleeve blouse over coordinating black cigarette trousers.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Julianne Hough attends Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing Presented by Casa Del Sol Tequila, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Julianne Hough’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the color-coordinating elements of Hough’s look continued with classic pumps. The pointed-toe heels included a rounded vamp and a tall stiletto heel, appearing to measure around 4 inches in height.

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” star typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

