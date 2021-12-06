Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Match From Head to Toe in Shirtless Gucci Suits With Shimmery Turquoise Loafers

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady opted to wear chic matching shirtless looks for the star-studded world premiere of “Don’t Look Up” in New York City on Sunday evening.

Coordinating from head to toe, the duo dressed in the same light blue Gucci suit with nothing underneath and shimmery turquoise loafers featuring a subtle pattern with a backless silhouette. Hill revealed a large chest tattoo. Both accessorized with a blue necklace and three unique broaches. Brady, a surf instructor, also wore a simple gold chain and earrings.

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady match in light blue Gucci suits for the world premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up.’ CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time the 37-year-old actor has coordinated looks with Brady. Back in August, Hill’s 25-year-old love shared an Instagram snap of the couple sporting matching gray terry cloth outfits. “Matching sets with my jojo 💚” Brady captioned the sweet post. They matched again in green sweatshirts last month.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady pose on the red carpet together wearing coordinating looks courtesy of Gucci. CREDIT: Splash

Over the years, Hill — who has collaborated with Adidas to release his own take on the iconic Superstar and Samba silhouettes — has become known for his fun sense of style. When out and about instead of hitting the red carpet, he tends to dress in tie-dye tees, bold printed shirts and classic sneakers.

A closer look at Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady sporting the same shimmery turquoise loafers featuring a subtle pattern and backless silhouette. CREDIT: Splash

