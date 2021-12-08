JoJo Siwa Brings Princess Glam in Plunging Tulle Dress and Nude Louboutins at People’s Choice Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

JoJo Siwa had a fairytale moment on the red carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Dancing With the Stars” contestant arrived in an elegant tulle dress, which featured a V-shaped neckline, tiered skirt and flounced sleeves. With a neckline and waistline lined with pink crystals, Siwa looked like a modern-day fairytale princess. The star accessorized with sparkly stud earrings, a gold ring, thin bracelets and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, Siwa wore a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps—the same pair she wore to the 2021 American Music Awards last month, which also marked her first time wearing high heels on the red carpet. The style featured pointed toes and thin stiletto heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height, in nude leather and sheer uppers. Siwa’s footwear gained a sprinkle of glamour with crystals on its toes and sides, adding to her look’s enchanting effect.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Siwa’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

