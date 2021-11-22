JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet.

The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings.

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the Stars” dance partner Jenna Johnson, the style marked Siwa’s first time wearing high heels and a dress on the red carpet.

A closer look at Siwa’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” Siwa told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear,’ because I have had this transition while being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult. And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on.”

JoJo Siwa arrives at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

