John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years

Judging from their Instagram posts and appearances at formal events, singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen are a fun and fabulous couple. Some would argue they have it all — talent, beauty, a sense of humor and plenty of style. When the couple hits the red carpet, you can bet they will turn heads, and we’re patiently waiting for the next event to fawn over their A-game style.

While Teigen shimmered in a silver sequin gown with pink dramatic sleeves from Ulyana Sergeenko to the 2021 Tony Awards, Legend wore a classic black tuxedo with a black bowtie.

The couple at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

The couple cleaned up well to the 2020 Vanity Fair party. Legend sported a black tuxedo, complete with a velvet jacket and matching black bow tie with patent leather shoes while Teigen opted for a sheer, aqua Georges Hobeika gown with a dramatic slit.

The couple at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

To the 2019 Vanity Fair Party, Teigen wore a feathery, embellished Marchesa dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch. Legend wore a Gucci tux with a Dennis Tsuii pin and Christian Louboutin shoes.

The couple at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Legend took a break from his black tuxedo at the 2018 Emmys with a deep blue suit courtesy of Gucci while Teigen dazzled in a silver Zuhair Murad dress.

The couple at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

At the 2016 Oscars, Teigen glowed in a beaded floor-length Marchesa gown with burgundy floral accents, while Legend looked sharp in a black tux and matching shoes.

The couple at the Academy Awards in 2016. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

In 2017, the pair hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes dressed to kill. Teigen wore a dress by Marchesa for the occasion, while Legend sported another black tux.

The couple at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

At the Grammys in 2021, the couple looked flawless: Teigen wore a revealing Roberto Cavalli black dress and Jimmy Choo heels, while Legend wore a black suit paired with a salmon-hued shirt.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

For more of the couple’s best looks, check out the gallery.