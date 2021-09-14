×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Stars Couldn’t Get Enough of Jimmy Choo’s Heels at the 2021 Met Gala

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
DianeKrugerMet
Megan Fox
Valentina Sampaio
Valentina Sampaio
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 16 Images

One thing is clear from the 2021 Met Gala: Jimmy Choo’s influence is universal.

Founded in 1996 and is currently run by the namesake designer’s niece, Sandra Choi, the brand had a widespread presence at the “Oscars of fashion,” dressing a variety of stars from Megan Fox to Billie Eilish. Whether they were sky-high platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps, it was undeniable that stars can never get enough Jimmy Choo. Below, we broke down some of the evening’s top looks that featured the label’s designs.

Megan Fox hit the Met Gala carpet in a sparkly red Dundas gown, complete with numerous cutouts and lace-up details. Elevating her look were equally bold Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals in a matching shade of red. With thick peep-toe platforms and stiletto heels that clocked in at nearly 6 inches, Fox’s ensemble was one of the night’s most daring and dramatic moments.

Related

Here Are the 4 American Designers Who Won the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber & All the Stars in Louboutins at the 2021 Met Gala

Leylah Fernandez's Met Gala 2021 Dress Pays Homage to Venus & Serena Williams

megan fox, red dress, gown, heels, jimmy choo, dundas, met gala
Megan Fox attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: AP

Gabrielle Union arrived in an intricate Iris van Herpen gown composed of over 10,000 circular white appliqué discs. Her dress, which took 1,800 hours to make, according to her stylist, Thomas Christos, opened in the front to reveal a pair of Choo’s Pattie platform sandals. The open-toed style featured black leather uppers, as well as thin ankle straps and heels totaling 5.3 inches in height.

September 13, 2021, New York City, New York, USA: GABRIELLE UNION attends the Met Gala 2021 celebrating â€œIn America:A Lexicon of Fashionâ€.The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC.September 13, 2021. 13 Sep 2021 Pictured: September 13, 2021, New York City, New York, USA: GABRIELLE UNION attends the Met Gala 2021 celebrating â€œIn America:A Lexicon of Fashionâ€.The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC.September 13, 2021. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786815_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gabrielle Union attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut as the event’s youngest-ever co-chair in a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. The shoes were mostly hidden beneath her dress, a nude Oscar de la Renta bustier gown with a voluminous tulle skirt and 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s Met gown also marked a historic moment for de la Renta, as the brand terminated its fur production to comply with her guidelines for wearing it.

billie eilish, met gala, nyfw, 2021 met gala, met gala billie eilish, oscar de la renta, billie eilish oscar de la renta, fashion
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: AP Images

Diane Kruger took a vibrant approach to her Met Gala outfit, wearing a neon green Prabal Gurung gown with a flowing cape, front cutout and bunched mini skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with dazzling rainbow and gold pearl Tasaki earrings, as well as Choo’s bright fuchsia Saeda pumps. Her shoes included sparkling crystal ankle straps, as well as pointed toes and 3.94-inch stiletto heels.

Diane Kruger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Diane Kruger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Want more? Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who wore Jimmy Choo at the 2021 Met Gala.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad