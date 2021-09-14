Stars Couldn’t Get Enough of Jimmy Choo’s Heels at the 2021 Met Gala

One thing is clear from the 2021 Met Gala: Jimmy Choo’s influence is universal.

Founded in 1996 and is currently run by the namesake designer’s niece, Sandra Choi, the brand had a widespread presence at the “Oscars of fashion,” dressing a variety of stars from Megan Fox to Billie Eilish. Whether they were sky-high platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps, it was undeniable that stars can never get enough Jimmy Choo. Below, we broke down some of the evening’s top looks that featured the label’s designs.

Megan Fox hit the Met Gala carpet in a sparkly red Dundas gown, complete with numerous cutouts and lace-up details. Elevating her look were equally bold Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals in a matching shade of red. With thick peep-toe platforms and stiletto heels that clocked in at nearly 6 inches, Fox’s ensemble was one of the night’s most daring and dramatic moments.

Megan Fox attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Gabrielle Union arrived in an intricate Iris van Herpen gown composed of over 10,000 circular white appliqué discs. Her dress, which took 1,800 hours to make, according to her stylist, Thomas Christos, opened in the front to reveal a pair of Choo’s Pattie platform sandals. The open-toed style featured black leather uppers, as well as thin ankle straps and heels totaling 5.3 inches in height.

Gabrielle Union attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut as the event’s youngest-ever co-chair in a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. The shoes were mostly hidden beneath her dress, a nude Oscar de la Renta bustier gown with a voluminous tulle skirt and 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s Met gown also marked a historic moment for de la Renta, as the brand terminated its fur production to comply with her guidelines for wearing it.

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP Images

Diane Kruger took a vibrant approach to her Met Gala outfit, wearing a neon green Prabal Gurung gown with a flowing cape, front cutout and bunched mini skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with dazzling rainbow and gold pearl Tasaki earrings, as well as Choo’s bright fuchsia Saeda pumps. Her shoes included sparkling crystal ankle straps, as well as pointed toes and 3.94-inch stiletto heels.

Diane Kruger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

