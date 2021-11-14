Jessica Alba Gets Sleek in Cutout Black Gown and Pointed Pumps at Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Alba stepped out in a sultry ensemble on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The “Into the Blue” actress hit the red carpet with husband Cash Warren, wearing a sleek monochrome outfit. The star donned a one-shoulder sleeveless dress for the occasion. The slim-fitting number featured a curved neckline and strapless cutout on its left side. Alba accessorized with a glossy black clutch, and brought her look a dose of bohemian glamour with stacked gold and diamond bracelets.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren arrive at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jessica Alba arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, Alba opted for a classic pair of heels. The “Good Luck Chuck” actress coordinated her ensemble with pointed-toe pumps, which featured black uppers and stiletto heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The style created a monochrome appearance, while simultaneously adding a slick element to Alba’s sharp look.

Jessica Alba arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jessica Alba arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Alba’s pumps. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The annual Baby2Baby Gala raises funds for children living in poverty. The nonprofit’s 2021 event, which also celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10-year anniversary, honored Vanessa Bryant for her dedication to their cause. The organization has distributed over 200 million items to children across the country since its founding in 2011. This year’s event was sponsored by Prada, Tiffany & Co., Nordstrom, Paul Mitchell, Volvo and City National Bank.

