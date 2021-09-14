Jennifer Lopez Wears Surprisingly Affordable DSW Heels to the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

Jennifer Lopez gave her twist on American fashion at the 2021 Met Gala tonight.

Arriving at the event taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the “On the Floor” musician tapped Ralph Lauren for her evening wear. The plunging design included endless layers of beading with subtle designs across the entirety of the brown fabric. To elevate the number further, the number included an Indiana Jones-style leather belt, wide-brim hat and furry shawl.

On her feet, the “Hustlers” actress decided to give her look another boost in towering metallic sandals. The sky-high heels featured a lifted toe and securing straps across the ankle, all balanced atop a tall block heel. As credited by her stylist Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the heels come courtesy of DSW for an affordable twist.

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled due to the coronavirus.

This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

It was just last year when the “Second Chance” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

