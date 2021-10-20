×
Jennifer Hudson Adds Some Sparkle to Her Menswear-Inspired Look With Crystal-Embellished Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

By Allie Fasanella
Jennifer Hudson attended the annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles last night, where she popped against the black carpet in a sharp, contrasting white suit.

The “Respect” actress, who was honored at the event and spoke about playing Aretha Franklin during her acceptance speech, paired pointy black satin pumps with the striking Ralph Lauren look.

Jennifer Hudson, Ralph Lauren, elle women in hollywood awards
Jennifer Hudson wearing a white Ralph Lauren suit, black pumps and Pomellato jewelry.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The sultry ankle-strap heels featuring straps trimmed with sparkling stud embellishments effortlessly added some shine to her menswear-inspired ensemble for the evening. Sporting a sleek short hairstyle and a red lip, the 40-year-old Chicago native pulled things together with some glittering jewels from Pomellato.

Jennifer Hudson
The Oscar and Grammy-winning starlet wore strappy black pumps adorned with sparkling embellishments.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When Hudson, who turned into the late Queen of Soul in the biopic “Respect,” hit the stage last night, she talked of the challenge it was to embody Franklin. “How am I supposed to play this role when I am very outspoken? When I walk into a room, you’re gonna hear me. I’m gonna say what I’m gonna say,” she said to the room.

“Because women back during that time, that era, couldn’t even say what they thought or how they felt,” she continued. “But to look at us today, to see each and every one of us hold our space? We’re on the right track.”

“The thing that got me through filming was Miss Franklin’s encouragement and her faith that she had in women, and that’s what we’re supposed to do for each other as women — encourage each other. And that’s not an easy task to take on.”

Ciara and Jennifer Hudson
Ciara (L) and Jennifer Hudson pose together on the red carpet at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood celebration.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

