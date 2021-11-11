Jennifer Hudson Takes a Risk in Bustier Catsuit and Sparkly Pumps at 2021 CMA Awards

Jennifer Hudson’s latest outfit was undeniably daring, as seen at the 2021 CMA Awards.

The “Respect” star hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble featuring a dark pink lace catsuit. The one-piece garment featured a halter-neck silhouette, as well as an embroidered bustier top and scalloped edges. The piece was complete with a matching silk skirt, which draped over the catsuit and featured a flowing train for extra drama. Hudson finished her look with a pair of matching lace gloves, as well as layered sparkling necklaces.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

When it came to shoes, Hudson wore a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The style featured sparkly silver uppers, as well as stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. The star’s footwear grounded her look with a major burst of glamour.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

A closer look at Hudson’s pumps. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The Grammy Award-winning singer often favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

