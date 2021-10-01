Jenna Dewan Brings Floral Into Fall With a Tiered Gown for Variety Power of Women

Jenna Dewan made a case for florals in fall as she attended Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles last night.

The “Step Up” actress went glam for the occasion in a white tiered gown coated in layers of green and red flowers and leafing; coming courtesy of Brock Collection’s resort ’21 capsule, the design includes ruffled sleeves, a bustier bodice and a bow-tied waist. Similar silhouettes from the brand retail for over $2,000 at Moda Operandi.

Jenna Dewan attends Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

On her feet, Dewan kept the emphasis on her dress by slipping on a set of nude almond-toe sandals.

For this year’s event presented by Lifetime, and sponsored by Cadillac, honorees include singer Katy Perry, poet Amanda Gorman, singer/songwriter Lorde, actress Rita Moreno and entertainment executive, Channing Dungey.

“Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. “We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

(L-R) President and Group Publisher of Variety Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Jenna Dewan, and Editor-in-Chief of Variety Claudia Eller attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

A closer view of Jenna Dewan’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

When it comes to Jenna Dewan’s style, the “10 Years” star loves a solid casual footwear style like New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, she has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

