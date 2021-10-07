Jenna Dewan Tackles Two of This Year’s Biggest Trends in a Cutout Jumpsuit & Thong Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jenna Dewan brought two of 2021’s biggest trends to last night’s premiere of “L.O.L Surprise!”

Arriving at the event in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, the actress went glam in a checkered print jumpsuit; the silhouette included puffed sleeves and a dual set of peek-a-boo torso cutouts.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

Jenna Dewan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘L.O.L Surprise!’ held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Step Up” star herself opted for a twist on summer 2021’s favorite sandals: thong-toe heels.

Continuing to be a breakthrough trend, thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest shoe styles and has since stuck around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other well-known names are continuing to support the trend even as we begin to approach cooler temperatures.

Jenna Dewan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘L.O.L Surprise!’ held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jenna Dewan’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Jenna Dewan’s style, the “10 Years” actress loves a solid casual footwear style like New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, she has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

Try out the thong-toe sandal trend for yourself

