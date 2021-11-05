Jenna Dewan Towers in 6-Inch Heels & Crisscross Cutout Gown at amfAR Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jenna Dewan is all smiles at 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Held at the Pacific Design Center, the 40-year old dancer arrived in a black-and-white halter gown with crisscross straps and cutout cleavage detail from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2021 collection. She wore towering platform sandals with an ankle strap courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti along with dainty jewels by Anita Ko to complete the stunning look.

Jenna Dewan at amfAR Gala in Los Angeles CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Zanotti’s Bebe sandal features a square-toe profile black patent platform and a 6-inch heel. They retail for $1,050 but are currently on sale for $525.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The annual star-studded event aims to raise funds for AIDS research, prevention, and education, and garners an A-list crowd like Addison Rae, Lori Harvey, and Regina King.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Masters Naked Dressing in Crystal Dress & Nude Sandals at amfAR Gala Bebe Rexha Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Moschino Gown & Platform Sandals at amfAR Gala Paris Jackson Goes Sky-High in Towering Gold Platforms With Victorian Corset at amfAR Gala

Jenna Dewan in a black-and-white gown with peek-a-boo details. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA Last month, Dewan brought the peek-a-boo trend to the premiere of “L.O.L Surprise!” in a slightly more casual way. Arriving at the event in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, the “Step Up” actress went glam in a checkered print jumpsuit; the silhouette included puffed sleeves and a dual flashes of skin on her torso.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s fashion aesthetics, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Katie Holmes have all been seen in similar styles as of late.

When it comes to Jenna Dewan’s style, the “Step Up” actress loves a solid casual footwear style like Nike and New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The actress also knows how to switch it up for various red carpet outings — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, she has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

See more of Jenna Dewan’s style through the years.

Elevate your style in black platform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Priella sandals, $60 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Keefa sandals, $138.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa sandals, $100.