Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masterfully Recovers From Shoe Malfunction at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez complemented each other in sparkles and suede on Saturday in Los Angeles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Gala. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Sanchez stepped onto the red carpet, shining from head to toe in silver sequins. Her gown featured a high neckline and draped down her feet. The long-sleeved, form-fitting dress also featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the dress.

For footwear, the 51-year-old wore a pair of silver platform pumps. The open-toe shoes boasted thin heels, a strap around her ankles and a thick sole. When walking away from the red carpet, the media personality ran into trouble getting her maxi dress off of the bottom of her shoes.

Detail of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s shoes at the LACMA Gala. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Bezos went for a more understated look for the event. The 57-year-old wore a suit with a black suede blazer, black trousers, and a matching bowtie. The Amazon founder kept it classy in a pair of dress shoes.

Platform heels have been a popular red carpet look this year. Celebrities such as Sarah Snook, Paris Jackson and Salma Hayek have all been seen sporting the trend.

Paris Jackson at the amfAR Gala on Nov. 4. CREDIT: JLRED

Even the queen of shoes herself Sarah Jessica Parker has been seen wearing platform heels multiple times while on the set of “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That.” The actress was photographed wearing a pair of white overalls layered over a red top. In typical Carrie Bradshaw fashion, formal footwear was not reserved for red carpet attire. Parker’s casual overall look was matched with a pair of metallic platform heels by Aquazzura, according to the Instagram account And Just Like That Closet. The Luna style features towering block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, as well as thick platform soles.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

