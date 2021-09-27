Jake Gyllenhaal Leans Into Soft Colors in Pale Pink Tuxedo at 2021 Tony Awards

Jake Gyllenhaal leaned into softer colors tonight for the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City — and fully rebelled against traditional formalwear codes in the process.

The “Nocturnal Animals” actor, who’s nominated for several trophies tied to the play “Sea Wall/A Life,” hit the red carpet in a pale pink Prada tuxedo. His ensemble featured a blazer with sharp lapels, as well as wide-leg pleated trousers. However, the look created a monochrome effect when paired with a light pink collared shirt and a matching silk cummerbund. Gyllenhaal’s polished black lace-up loafers — also Prada — completed his outfit for the evening.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 2021 Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

Aside from his suit’s untraditional color, Gyllenhaal himself took a less formal approach to styling and grooming than other Tony’s attendees. The “Southpaw” star chose to attend the ceremony with his shirt unbuttoned, sans bowtie, and with his pant legs slouching near the ankles. In the process, he rebelled against the standards for classic dressing — which often call for fitted suits in darker colors, paired with coordinating neckwear — while also fitting in with the risk-taking looks that often grace the Tony Awards red carpet.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 2021 Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Awards

Gyllenhaal’s known for his sharp red carpet style, which often includes suits and shirts with tonal colors, sharp cuts and bold prints from brands like The Row, Valentino and Brioni. Shoe-wise, the actor often opts for polished boots, lace-up and slip-on loafers from designers like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, he can regularly be seen in Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Timberland boots. Recently, the actor also appeared in campaigns as the face of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

The 2021 Tony Awards honor the top Broadway shows and performances of the 2019-2020 season, with tonight’s event marking the ceremony’s 74th show. Plays like “Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” and “The Inheritance” are some of the shows leading with the most nominations, in addition to popular programs like “Slave Play,” “Sea Wall/A Life” and more. The awards will be held at the Winter Garden Theatre, one of Broadway’s largest venues in New York City.

