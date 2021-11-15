Jada Pinkett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Romantic Vivienne Westwood Gown With Will Smith at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jada Pinkett was straight from heaven at the “King Richard” premiere at the 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress showed her support for her husband, Will Smith, as he stars as the film’s leading man Richard Williams, the iconic tennis coach that put everything he had into Venus and Serena Williams’ careers. They were joined by their children Willow and Jaden Smith, too, which made it a family affair.

The “Girls Trip” star was a vision in a white Vivienne Westwood gown with a champagne-hued, shimmering cowl neck and train that resembled a romantic cape. She wore asymmetrical geometrical earrings and black nail polish, making the angelic look a little bit edgier.

Jada Pinkett at the “King Richard” premiere.in Vivienne Westwood Bridal. CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were also in attendance. Venus wore a silver lurex bias gown with a black silk satin halter strap by Bach Mai. The reflective silver dress included a cowl neckline as well as a cinched waist and a side slit that ran up her leg. For footwear, she sported a pair of matching silver open-toe sandals with a silver strap across her ankle and toes and a see-through studded PVC strap running across her foot.

Jada Pinkett supporting her husband Will Smith at the premiere of “King Richard.” CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

Serena (left) and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams is played by Will Smith in the new film “King Richard.” CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

On the other hand, Serena brought her Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian and 4-year old daughter Olympia to celebrate the movie honoring her dad. Mother and daughter wore matching one-legged David Koma jumpsuits from the London-based designer’s spring 2022 collection. Serena accessorized hers with a pair of long black gloves and a silver watch on top, a pair of shiny silver earrings and a matching ring.

For footwear, Williams wore a pair of black strappy sandals that were camouflaged with her sock and the leg of her pants. The strap of her shoes ran across each of her toebeds and ankles.

