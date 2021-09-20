Issa Rae Takes the Plunge in a Metallic Fishnet Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae added a touch of modern flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet lineup tonight.

The “Insecure” actress tapped stylist Jason Rembert and his brand Aliette for the show this evening in Los Angeles. The bespoke design included a plunging, spaghetti-strap silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem, all formed with a metallic fishnet fabric. Balanced with black undergarments and drop earrings, fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals.

Issa Rae at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kathryn Hahn also brought fishnet to the 2021 Emmys red carpet with her choice of heels.

Up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, the “WandaVision” actress took to the red carpet at tonight’s show in Los Angeles in head-to-toe black attire. The Lanvin ensemble layered a strapless, peplum top over cropped black trousers, all cinched together with a dramatic oversize belt. The outfit also came complete with a glittering green and white necklace and statement heels.

Kathryn Hahn at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2021 Emmy Awards returns in person tonight in Los Angeles with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. The awards show is hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. Leading this year’s nominations is “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, meanwhile, “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Style stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter have also received nods at the 2021 Emmys.

