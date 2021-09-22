Irina Shayk Makes Overalls Cool Again for Savage x Fenty Show Red Carpet

Irina Shayk is making a case for this disputed trend at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Vol. 3, red carpet premiere this week. The Amazon Prime Video special debuts on Friday, Sept. 24.

The supermodel herself walked the black carpet for the event in her own all-black look, opting for a leathered take on classic overalls; the design featured buckled straps and endless pockets with a black bralette layered underneath.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this fall, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Hudson’s case, a dress, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Irina Shayk attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

On her feet, Shayk herself decided to give her outfit a monochrome appeal in coordinating black leather boots — the silhouette of the style almost camouflaged right into the black twist on a classic red carpet.

As for Irina Shayk herself, the bold look this week is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Moschino, Versace and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens, of course, and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

