‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Revamps Grunge Style in Studded Wedge Boots & High-Slit Dress at Gotham Awards 2021

HoYeon Jung gave romance an edge on the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The “Squid Game” star arrived last night in NY with fellow actors Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk, wearing a sleek black dress. The sleeveless number featured a daring thigh-high slit and small chain neckline accent. It also gained a romantic element when layered under a button-up vest with velvet panels, which featured elaborate gold embroidery. Jung’s look was complete with layered sparkling ear cuffs, bringing her ensemble a modern edge.

HoYeon Jung attends the 2021 Gotham Awards. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung and Hwang Dong-hyuk attend the 2021 Gotham Awards. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a pair of grungy Vuitton ankle boots. The wedge-like style featured thick heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, with a faint asymmetric divide between the heel and sole. Her pair also included black leather uppers, squared toes and silver stud accents, often seen in rock n’ roll aesthetics. Jung’s footwear brought her outfit an effortless edge, adding to its carefree nature.

Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung attend the 2021 Gotham Awards. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

A closer look at Jung’s Vuitton boots. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

The 2021 Gotham Awards were held on Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The ceremony honors the year’s top independent films with budgets under $35 million, as well as their stars and creators. This year’s winners were led by Maggie Gyllenhaal and her Netflix film “The Lost Daughter,” achieving the Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, Best Feature and Outstanding Lead Performance trophies. “Squid Game” also won for Best Long Form Series. Performer tribute statues were given to Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage, in addition to Jane Campion being awarded a director’s tribute.

