Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek & More Sleek Celebrity Arrivals at ‘House of Gucci’ Premieres

Lady Gaga arrives at the "House of Gucci" premiere in New York City.

The “House of Gucci” premieres this month have been a fashionable affair. For the dramatic film, which is already gaining Oscar buzz, stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek—among a range of other celebrities—have brought glamour and glitz to the red carpet. Whether it’s sweeping sheer gowns, velvet suiting or high-shine metallic dresses, it’s clear that maximalism is key for the film.

Footwear has been accordingly dramatic, as well. Hayek has often stuck to her signature platform pumps and sandals, while Lady Gaga has donned a variety of pumps and boots for the occasion. Other stars, like Leto, have opted for retro-inspired boots, sneakers and loafers as well.

For the film’s New York City premiere, Lady Gaga arrived in a sweeping black gown by Armani Privé. The star’s ensemble was glamorously accented with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The look channeled classic movie star glamour for the Academy Award-winning actress—with an added punch from black leather Pleaser Shoes boots.

Lady Gaga arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Salma Hayek also made an entrance in a dazzling look, featuring a Gucci gown with a blue velvet cutout top and sweeping black skirt. The look gained extra drama from sparkling jewelry. Hayek also took the occasion to wear towering platform pumps—also by Gucci—for the New York City premiere.

Salma Hayek arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

In London, Jared Leto brought a daring outfit with a dash of disco to the red carpet. For the film’s UK premiere, Leto donned a teal velvet suit and nude top with a deep neckline by Gucci. Crystal jewelry added to his outfit’s ornate nature—as did a pair of white leather boots.

Jared Leto arrives at the ‘House of Gucci’ London premiere. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Attendees also took note when dressing for the premieres. In New York City, Olivia Palermo arrived in a deep green velvet suit. Though her set’s long pants covered her footwear, the ensemble still channeled the Italian label’s signature elegant and sultry glamour.

Olivia Palermo arrives at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the “House of Gucci” premieres.