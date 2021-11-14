Hilary Duff Takes A Glam Plunge in Sequined Slit Gown and Platforms at Baby2Baby Gala

Hilary Duff took a glamorous risk for the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The “How I Met Your Father” star arrived in a glam ensemble with daring twists. The actress hit the red carpet with pal Shay Mitchell, wearing a deep magenta gown covered in sequins. The style featured slightly puffed shoulders with long sleeves, as well as a deep neckline. However, the piece also included a sleek thigh-high slit, adding a sultry element to Duff’s look. The “Younger” star completed her ensemble with a silky black clutch, as well as numerous sparkling earrings.

Hilary Duff arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Hilary Duff and Shay Mitchell arrive at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fore footwear, the former “Lizzie McGuire” star opted for a towering pair of platform sandals. The sky-high style featured black silky uppers, as well as thick platform soles. The pair also featured thick toe and ankle straps, as well as heels that likely totaled at least 4 inches in height. Duff’s footwear gave her look a breezy and supportive finish, literally and fashionably elevating her ensemble.

Hilary Duff arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Hilary Duff arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A closer look at Duff’s platform sandals. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The annual Baby2Baby Gala raises funds for children living in poverty. The nonprofit’s 2021 event, which also celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10-year anniversary, honored Vanessa Bryant for her dedication to their cause. The organization has distributed over 200 million items to children across the country since its founding in 2011. This year’s event was sponsored by Prada, Tiffany & Co., Nordstrom, Paul Mitchell, Volvo and City National Bank.

