Halsey Goes Grunge-Glam in Mesh Dress and High Cutout Boots at ‘Sing 2’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey made a case for high-fashion grunge at the “Sing 2” premiere in LA last night.

Halsey wearing a white mini dress with sheer detailing and cutout platform boots at “Sing 2” premiere in LA on Dec. 13, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Eastside” singer brought punk rock-chic to the red carpet. She sported a multi-textured ensemble that featured a white mini dress with black lines running across. The white underdress was layered with a sheer black mesh dress on top. The translucent material was attached to the neckline and then draped down to the floor with a long slit at the side.

Halsey wearing a white mini dress with sheer detailing and cutout platform boots at “Sing 2” premiere in LA. CREDIT: MEGA

The 27-year-old added even more edge to the ensemble with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of below-the-knee high boots with cutouts running up the front side. The zip-up patent leather shoes also featured a thick platform outsole which gave her some extra height.

Detail of Halsey’s platform boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Halsey voices the character Porsche Crystal in the animated film. The movie, which is written and directed by Garth Jennings, has a star-studded cast including Mathew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, Bono and more. The film will be released in cinemas on Dec. 22.

When hitting formal events, Halsey sports gowns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY and ModCloth.

When off-duty, the star doesn’t shy away from making a statement. She is typically seen wearing looks that mix many different aesthetics, with her main being grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed, oversized garments. She is often seen sporting styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear.

Shop these funky black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Area Crystal & Stud Trim Platform Thigh High Boots, $896

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Prada Platform Over the Knee Boots, $1590

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Lilah Boots, $139.99

Flip through the gallery to see 25 times Halsey made a style statement over the years.