Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Sparkling Catsuit and Holographic Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Halle Berry looked like a real-life superhero in a sequin catsuit at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., this evening.

Halle Berry arrives at the People’s Choice Awards wearing a sequin jumpsuit and shiny heels on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Catwoman” actress made a case for super-glam while walking down the red carpet. She looked stunning in a sparkly purple jumpsuit, which featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a zip running up the front of the suit, the bottom of the pant legs and across the back.

Halle Berry arrives at the People’s Choice Awards wearing a sequin jumpsuit and shiny heels on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The one-piece also boasted denim trim at all of its seams as well as a low waisted belt that sat at the star’s hips. The 55-year-old let the statement one-piece speak for itself and kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of dangling silver earrings and a few silver rings.

Detail of Halle Berry’s holographic pointed-toe shoes at the People’s Choice Awards Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Berry also kept up with the shiny aesthetic when it came to her footwear. She sported a pair of holographic pointed-toe pumps with a thin stiletto heel that gave the star some height. She also posed alongside Dwayne Johnson on the red carpet.

Halle Berry and Dwayne Johnson pose at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez/NBCUniversal

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

Flip through the gallery to see all of the People’s Choice Awards red carpet arrivals.