Halle Berry Gets All Dolled Up in a Puff-Sleeve Minidress & Peep-Toe Platforms

Halle Berry and beau Van Hunt gave their weekend date night a glam upgrade at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

Arriving on the red carpet on Saturday night, the “Catwoman” actress tapped Etro for her evening attire in a puff-sleeve black minidress; the design comes from the brand’s fall ’20 collection and also features a plunging neckline with a circle skirt silhouette.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

A closer view of Halle Berry’s heels. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

On her feet, Berry elevated the look further with a satin platform heel from Dolce & Gabbana. The peep-toe heels came balanced atop a lifted toe with a securing ankle strap, all appearing to measure close to 5 inches in height.

Halle Berry at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

A closer view of Halle Berry’s heels. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

As for Berry herself, her glamourous look tonight is just one of many designs in her repertoire. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

