Hailee Steinfeld Shimmers in Sequined H&M Jumpsuit & Louboutin Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Hailee Steinfeld partnered up with H&M last night for her appearance at the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The “Dickinson” star, 24, hit the scene sporting a shimmering black sequin jumpsuit covered in silver crystal polka dot embellishments. She styled the glamorous look featuring long sleeves, a tie belted waist and a high neck with black patent leather pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Hailee Steinfeld wearing a black sequined jumpsuit embellished with crystals from H&M at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Along with sparkling rings and earrings, the glossy, pointy-toed Louboutin silhouette seamlessly pulled the “Hawkeye” actress’ head-turning ensemble together. Steinfeld has become known for her chic sense of style, which can range from elegant to edgy, depending on the occasion.

For an appearance on “Good Morning America” last week, she showed off an autumnal look complete with a fuzzy camel-colored coat from Max Mara’s fall 21 collection, a Brandon Maxwell denim dress and tan leather Giuseppe Zanotti ankle booties. Meanwhile, at the Los Angeles “Hawkeye” premiere on the Nov. 18, the starlet opted for a black two-piece look from Vera Wang’s spring ’22 collection.

A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld wearing a pair of glossy Christian Louboutin patent leather pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe.

