×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailee Steinfeld Shimmers in Sequined H&M Jumpsuit & Louboutin Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
hailee steinfeld
The Fashion Awards 2021.
The Fashion Awards 2021.
The Fashion Awards 2021.
The Fashion Awards 2021.
View Gallery 39 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld partnered up with H&M last night for her appearance at the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The “Dickinson” star, 24, hit the scene sporting a shimmering black sequin jumpsuit covered in silver crystal polka dot embellishments. She styled the glamorous look featuring long sleeves, a tie belted waist and a high neck with black patent leather pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

hailee steinfeld, h&m, red carpet, fashion awards, london fashion awards
Hailee Steinfeld wearing a black sequined jumpsuit embellished with crystals from H&M at the 2021 Fashion Awards.
CREDIT: MEGA

Along with sparkling rings and earrings, the glossy, pointy-toed Louboutin silhouette seamlessly pulled the “Hawkeye” actress’ head-turning ensemble together. Steinfeld has become known for her chic sense of style, which can range from elegant to edgy, depending on the occasion.

For an appearance on “Good Morning America” last week, she showed off an autumnal look complete with a fuzzy camel-colored coat from Max Mara’s fall 21 collection, a Brandon Maxwell denim dress and tan leather Giuseppe Zanotti ankle booties. Meanwhile, at the Los Angeles “Hawkeye” premiere on the Nov. 18, the starlet opted for a black two-piece look from Vera Wang’s spring ’22 collection.

christian louboutin pumps, black patent leather pumps
A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld wearing a pair of glossy Christian Louboutin patent leather pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe.
CREDIT: MEGA

See more stars on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards.

Shop timeless black pumps.

Gianvito Rossi 105 Patent-Leather Pumps
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi 105 patent-leather pumps, $695; net-a-porter.com 

Jimmy Choo Romy Patent Pointed-Toe Pumps
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy Patent Pointed-Toe 85mm Pumps, $595; bergdorfgoodman.com

Steve Madden Daisie Pumps
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Daisie Pumps, $89; macys.com

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad