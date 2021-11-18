Hailee Steinfeld Brings Drama and Skin to ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere in Vera Wang Bandeau & Skirt

Hailee Steinfeld brought drama and skin to the “Hawkeye” premiere in Los Angeles last night.

The “Dickinson” actress attended the movie screening wearing an outfit most suitable for the trendy starlet. The Vera Wang look encompassed a black bandeau top paired with a flowy black skirt that featured a waistline designed to appear like a pair of pants with belt loops and a metal clasp. She accessorized with statement-making jewelry that further elevated her attire.

Hailee Steinfeld attending the “Hawkeye” premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 while wearing Vera Wang. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Although her shoes were covered by the hem of the skirt, it’s safe to say that Steinfeld was in one of her red carpet staple shoe styles like pumps or sandals.

When it comes to Steinfeld’s essential fashion aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards fashion-forward silhouettes. Throughout her Instagram feed, one will find that she has a penchant for structured corsets, slightly oversized trousers, bedazzled separates, flowy dresses, functional activewear, dashing tailoring and edgy lingerie. For footwear, she slips on daring pumps, chic boots and dazzling sandals.

Steinfeld has starred in advertisements for some of the industry’s biggest brands like Mission and Miu Miu. She has also fronted campaigns for Reef, American Eagle and Dior Couture. The “True Grit” actress also collaborated with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year to create a range of swimwear and apparel inspired by California.

“Hawkeye” will premiere on Nov. 24 on Disney+.